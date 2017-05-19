Coldplay were competing against themselves, as well as a certain Adele Adkins, at yesterday’s Ivor Novello Awards in London, and they ultimately emerged triumphant.

In the category of the year’s Most Performed Work, Coldplay had two songs in the running - ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ and ‘Hymn for the Weekend’. They were up against Adele’s ‘When We Were Young’, and ultimately it was ‘Hymn for the Weekend’ that triumphed.