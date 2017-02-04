‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner Coleen Nolan has admitted that the show has helped her put her marital issues behind her.
In the weeks before entering the ‘CBB’ house, Coleen publicly spoke about the troubles she was having with husband Ray Fensome, with an insider later claiming she was treating her stint in the house as a “trial separation”.
Having now triumphed over Jedward and Kim Woodburn in Friday’s (3 February) live final, Coleen told Emma Willis that the experience has helped her have a realisation about her marriage.
She explained: “Well, I’ll tell you what it’s done, it’s made me realise how much I do need him in my life.
“When things did happen in the house that were hard and were sad - and all my housemates are brilliant - but I just thought, if he was here, he’d know exactly how I was feeling.”
However, she admitted that Ray wasn’t there to greet her following her ‘CBB’ victory, joking: “He’s in America, so he might not come home!”
Earlier in the series, Coleen spoke about how returning to ‘CBB’ had given her the self-confidence to know she could cope alone, if she had to.
In a private chat in the Diary Room, she told producers: “I came in here when my marriage wasn’t great…we needed to be apart. This has made me realise that I can be strong. I’ve learned a lot in here.
“Whatever the outcome I can get through it.”
With the ‘All Stars’ winner having now been crowned, reports have claimed that ‘CBB’ bosses are already planning this summer’s series, which it’s thought will have a ‘Summer Of Legends’ theme.