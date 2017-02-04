‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner Coleen Nolan has admitted that the show has helped her put her marital issues behind her.

In the weeks before entering the ‘CBB’ house, Coleen publicly spoke about the troubles she was having with husband Ray Fensome, with an insider later claiming she was treating her stint in the house as a “trial separation”.

Having now triumphed over Jedward and Kim Woodburn in Friday’s (3 February) live final, Coleen told Emma Willis that the experience has helped her have a realisation about her marriage.