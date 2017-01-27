Coleen Nolan has addressed her ongoing marital problems in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, claiming that her experience in the house has prepared her for whatever comes next.

Prior to returning to ‘CBB’ as an ‘All Star’, Coleen revealed in the press that her relationship with her husband of seven years, Ray Fensome, was on the rocks.

In Thursday’s (26 January) show, the ‘Loose Women’ presenter was seen thinking out loud about what comes next in her relationship, but said that whether the outcome is good or bad, she feels that her time on ‘CBB’ has made her stronger.