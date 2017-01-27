All Sections
    27/01/2017 10:28 GMT

    Coleen Nolan Says 'Celebrity Big Brother' Has Helped Her Deal With Marriage Problems

    She's married husband Ray Fensome in 2007.

    Coleen Nolan has addressed her ongoing marital problems in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, claiming that her experience in the house has prepared her for whatever comes next.

    Prior to returning to ‘CBB’ as an ‘All Star’, Coleen revealed in the press that her relationship with her husband of seven years, Ray Fensome, was on the rocks.

    In Thursday’s (26 January) show, the ‘Loose Women’ presenter was seen thinking out loud about what comes next in her relationship, but said that whether the outcome is good or bad, she feels that her time on ‘CBB’ has made her stronger.

    Rex/Shutterstock
    Coleen Nolan

    She said: “I came in here when my marriage wasn’t great…we needed to be apart. This has made me realise that I can be strong. I’ve learned a lot in here.

    “Whatever the outcome I can get through it.”

    It was previously suggested that Coleen was treating her ‘CBB’ comeback as a “trial separation” from her husband, with an insider claiming at the time that her family were “shocked” to discover she’d agreed to return.

    Ian West/PA Archive
    Coleen and her husband, Ray

    Her ‘Loose Women’ co-presenter (and fellow ‘CBB’ alumna) Nadia Sawalha, recently admitted she was worried for Coleen about how her second stay in the Borehamwood bungalow, claiming the show had changed dramatically since her first stint five years ago.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Coleen and her fellow 'Loose Women' stars

    Speaking to HuffPost UK, Nadia said: “When she went on it [the first time] it was still a really fab place, where you hung out and chatted. I didn’t want to say it to her before she went in, but I thought, ‘It has changed.’

    “Now it’s about [producers] finding what your weakness is and twisting it. So I was worried about her going in.

    “Before I went in, she and I chatted, and she said, ‘do it, it’s just lovely’ and then I’d never had arguments like that with anyone in my whole life.”

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.

