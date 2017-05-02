Coleen Nolan has opened up about how her sister Linda’s cancer diagnosis inspired her to take part in the ‘Loose Women’ #MyBodyMyStory campaign.

On Monday (1 May), the daytime show unveiled a new photo-shoot showing nine of its panellists posing in swimwear, in unretouched and unaltered photographs.

Among them was Coleen, who announced on the show last month that her beloved sister, Linda, had been diagnosed with incurable cancer.