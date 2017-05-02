Coleen Nolan has opened up about how her sister Linda’s cancer diagnosis inspired her to take part in the ‘Loose Women’ #MyBodyMyStory campaign.
On Monday (1 May), the daytime show unveiled a new photo-shoot showing nine of its panellists posing in swimwear, in unretouched and unaltered photographs.
Among them was Coleen, who announced on the show last month that her beloved sister, Linda, had been diagnosed with incurable cancer.
Speaking about the new campaign, Coleen said: “Linda facing cancer has made me feel I need to accept myself and be happy.
“That started from Bernie [Nolan, Coleen’s older sister] dying initially, and with Linda now it makes you think life is too short to worry about my bingo wings. I might not be here next year.
“It gives you a great perspective on life and things that used to trouble and worry me I think, ‘Well I’m still here, touch wood’.”
Also taking part in the campaign were fellow panellists Katie Price, Stacey Solomon, Saira Khan and Andrea McLean, with the team hoping to encourage other women to feel more confident in their appearances.
Each member of the team has opened up about their own struggles with body confidence, with Coleen herself admitting: “I never normally take my clothes off – even for my husband.
“But I think it’s really important to show these pictures to inspire all women to appreciate their body at any age.”
The team is even inviting viewers to share their own body stories with the hashtag #MyBodyMyStory - some of which will be featured on the programme over the coming days and weeks.
‘Loose Women’ airs every weekday on ITV from 12.30pm.