Loose Women's Coleen Nolan 'To Take A Break From The Show'

Coleen Nolan is set to take a break from filming ‘Loose Women’ to focus on her family life, it has been claimed.
According to The Mirror - for whom Coleen is a columnist - the long-serving panellist will be taking a short hiatus to spend more time at home, while Best magazine has reported that she is taking time out from the limelight.
A spokesperson for Coleen told the magazine: “Coleen is touched by everyone’s concern. The truth is she needs some time away from the spotlight to get her head together.
“With so much going on in her family, she just wanted to be at home, so that’s why she cancelled all her appearances over the last few weeks.”
HuffPost UK has contacted a ‘Loose Women’ representative for comment.
Last year, weeks before returning to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ for a special ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series, Coleen revealed her marriage to husband Ray Fensome was on the rocks, with reports suggesting her stint in the house was being considered a “trial separation”.
She eventually went on to win the whole series, and later claimed that being back in the ‘CBB’ house made her realise that she wanted to work on her marriage to Ray.