Coleen Rooney Addresses Wayne Divorce Rumours In Revealing Facebook Post

Over the past few months, Coleen and Wayne’s relationship has been at the centre of ongoing rumours, after he was pulled over in September for driving under the influence while at the wheel of a car owned by a woman he’d met earlier that night.

Coleen Rooney has put an end to speculation about her marriage to footballer husband Wayne , with an uncharacteristically candid post on her Facebook page.

Addressing multiple photos of her that had been published without her wedding ring, Coleen explained: “It didn’t feel right wearing my ring, I see it as a sign of commitment and I was unsure what was happening. I don’t always wear my ring day to day, especially when I go the gym which is where I get stalked by paps each morning. So, if I don’t always have it on, maybe it’s just because [I’m] going the gym or haven’t put it on before the school run.

“A few people have been feeling sorry for me, please don’t… I don’t feel sorry for myself. Also a few people are probably thinking [I am] stupid for staying in my marriage. I am not stupid, I know my own mind and it’s something I want to try and work on.”

Confirming that she and Wayne have not split up, she continued: “Before the headlines start.... No, I’m not taking Wayne back as he’s never left. Yes, it has been a shit time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end.

“There [have] been so many stories in the press, so many sources chipping in, so called friends having their say and a few well-known names giving their opinion.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion on things, I often do. However please make an opinion based on true facts. I am in the public eye and do expect to get intrusion, however, the amount we have received has been uncalled for.

“Remember we are people, we have feelings, and as I always say to my children .... don’t do or say to others what you wouldn’t like done or said to yourself or your loved ones. Also, I really hope the money that people got paid for their say has really benefited both you and your families.”

Defending Wayne, she added: “Wayne doesn’t get portrayed for the person he is in the press, he has always had a hard time.

“I’m not going to list his good qualities as a person as I don’t think he deserves it at this time but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad. He’s made silly and selfish mistakes, some he’s learnt from, some obviously not. However maybe that will change?”