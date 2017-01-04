One year ago today something happened on British TV so cringeworthy a collective intake of breath so loud it made birds fall from the sky, swept the UK.

Peter Marsh appeared on Come Dine With Me and redefined what it meant to be a sore loser.

I just realised it's the 1 yr anniversary of the greatest Come Dine With Me moment of all time - if you've never seen it, watch it now pic.twitter.com/j99nAgyCNV — Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) January 4, 2017

After learning that she had won the show, Peter accused Jane of deliberately sabotaging his own dinner party so she could bag the prize money.

“You ruined my night completely just so you could have the money,” he fumed.

“I hope now you will spend it on getting some lessons in grace and decorum because you have all the grace of reversing dump trunk without any tyres on!”

Cue a bewildered Jane looking at the the other two (stunned) contestants, saying: “I don’t get it.” “Well you wouldn’t would you? Let’s be honest, there’s nobody in there, love,” responded the host. “So Jane, take your money and get off my property!” One year on it the feelings are still raw.

