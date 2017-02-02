Commentator Broadcasts Cricket Match Live From His Vasectomy

A dedicated cricket commentator has not let his health stand in the way of his line of duty.
Mike Lane managed to commentate on a cricket match while having a vasectomy procedure in hospital. Yes, really.
The whole thing was broadcast live on Facebook and it’s not for the faint-hearted.
Lane holds his phone up to watch the match, while holding another phone to his ear to allow him to commentate.
After the doctor starts the procedure, Lane switches between commentating on the match and his procedure - which is interspersed between wincing and groaning.
Lane, is part of the Alternative Commentary Collective, which commentates cricket matches online in weird and wonderful situations.
The video, which was posted live on the ACC’s Facebook page, has had more than 16,000 views (and counting).