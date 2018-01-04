I’m 27 And I’m Committing To Riding A Bike Again This Year: Here’s Why

We’ve launched Gym Buddies, an online fitness community to help you make lasting changes towards a healthier lifestyle. Sign up for daily motivation straight to your inbox, whether complete beginner or seasoned pro looking for a new challenge.

I loved being on my bike as a kid.

When I was 13, I had a paper round. Every day after school I’d get on my bike, deliver the 12 newspapers in my local area and cycle home. I did this for so long that I started to become cocky - I learned to ride without holding onto the handle bars and whizzed around the roads with no fear.

But one day Saturday while I was on my bike with my friends, I decided to show off this talent. On the steep hill on our road, we all wanted to see how many claps in the air we could do while riding down on our bikes.

I won. I made it to 46. And then I fell off and bent my middle two fingers back on my right hand so far that they touched the top of my hand. I ran home screaming to my dad, who was watching a football match at the time. He barely looked at my hand and just told me to run them under cold water until the match had finished. After that, he bandaged them up, still thinking I was being a wuss. Three hours later my fingers were so fat, purple and bruised that my parents took me to hospital and we learnt I’d broken them in different places (a week before my piano exam, may I add). My fingers were strapped together for the next month. I don’t remember going on my bike after that.

Aside from renting bikes on holidays, it was a good 13 years - when I turned 26 - before I decided I wanted my own bike again. I was inspired by friends and colleagues who cycled, and was frustrated I stopped in the first place. My parents bought me one for my birthday and I thought it’d be a pretty good time to take the hobby up again.

But unlike my childhood, I didn’t fall in love with cycling again. Instead I’ve become fearful, less smug and more of a worrier. I’m the type who will panic that the bus driving past me will knock me off or who dismounts when there’s a big scary crossing and wait at the traffic lights like a pedestrian.