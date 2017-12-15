Commons Inquiry Into Fake News To Hold First Public Evidence Session

Thomas Faull via Getty Images

A Commons committee is to hold its first public evidence session as part of an inquiry into fake news. The digital, culture, media and sport select committee, chaired by Conservative MP Damian Collins, will hear from a panel of experts in Parliament on Tuesday. They will explore the role that artificial intelligence and algorithms play in the dissemination of misinformation, and ways in which misinformation can be tackled, hearing from representatives from the Oxford Internet Institute and the University of Sheffield. A second panel session, hearing evidence from the managing director of Spanish newspaper El Pais, the European Council on Foreign Relations, and the Instituto de Empresa university in Madrid, will focus on alleged Russian influence in the Catalonian independence referendum.

EMPICS Entertainment The committee will hear evidence on alleged Russian interference in the Catalan referendum

Earlier this year, Collins wrote to both Facebook and Twitter to ask for details of any known activity by Russian-linked accounts relating to the 2017 general election and the EU referendum. The social media giants said their own investigations had uncovered just nine adverts, but Collins said they had failed to give enough information. “I asked Facebook to provide the committee with details relating to any adverts and pages paid for, or set up by Russian-linked accounts. In their response to the Electoral Commission, Facebook responded only with regards to funded advertisements to audiences in the UK from the around 470 accounts and pages run by the Russian based Internet Research Agency, which had been active during the US Presidential election,” he said. “It would appear that no work has been done by Facebook to look for Russian activity around the EU referendum, other than from funded advertisements from those accounts that had already been identified as part of the US Senate’s investigation.

PA Wire/PA Images Select committee chair Damain Collins has written to Twitter and Facebook over fake news