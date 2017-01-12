Commons People: NHS Crisis, Jeremy Corbyn's Confusion and School Funding

In this week’s Commons People, the team talk about the NHS crisis and the Government’s reaction - or lack of - to it.

Jeremy Corbyn’s day of confusion is dissected and a row rumbling over school funding is flagged up.

There is also a Brexit section - which has its own actual jingle - where we decide if Nigel Farage or Tim Farron is happier with the week’s developments.

Prepare to be amazed.