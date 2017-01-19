All Sections
    • POLITICS
    19/01/2017 16:01 GMT

    Commons People Podcast: Brexit Deal, Lib Dems Becoming The Real Opposition And Boris Johnson's Diplomacy

    All you need to know after a busy week

    This week’s Commons People focuses, of course, on Brexit after Theresa May’s landmark speech on her negotiating priorities.

    The Huff Post Politics team also discuss whether it is the Lib Dems, not Labour, providing the real opposition on Brexit.

    Boris Johnson’s attempt at diplomacy is also examined, and the team fill you in on what you might have missed in the week’s news.

    There’s clips from Huff Post’s exclusive interviews with Nick Clegg and Angela Rayner, and as usual an excellent quiz.

    Enjoy! 

    MORE:brexittheresa mayboris johnsonInternational Newscommons peopleliberal democratsNick Cleggangela rayner

