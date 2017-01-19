Commons People Podcast: Brexit Deal, Lib Dems Becoming The Real Opposition And Boris Johnson's Diplomacy

This week’s Commons People focuses, of course, on Brexit after Theresa May’s landmark speech on her negotiating priorities.

The Huff Post Politics team also discuss whether it is the Lib Dems, not Labour, providing the real opposition on Brexit.

Boris Johnson’s attempt at diplomacy is also examined, and the team fill you in on what you might have missed in the week’s news.

There’s clips from Huff Post’s exclusive interviews with Nick Clegg and Angela Rayner, and as usual an excellent quiz.

Enjoy!