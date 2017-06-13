All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • POLITICS
    13/06/2017 15:47 BST | Updated 14/06/2017 14:30 BST

    Is That...? Tory MP Caught Looking At Unparliamentary Picture In The Commons

    Surely not.

    MPs staring at their phones and iPads while in the Commons is a typical sight these days, but one has just been caught looking at something rather unparliamentary. 

    In a snap from inside the Chamber posted on Twitter by Tory MP Anna Soubry, a colleague sitting in front of her is looking at a picture that appears to contain lot of flesh. 

    Anna Soubry
    Anna Soubry

    Twitter users were quick to speculate on what the picture showed exactly, but one sharp-eyed Tweeter flagged up that it could well be ‘Showgirls Playing Chess’ – a photo taken by Gordon Parks in 1958.

     Soubry insisted to HuffPost UK she had “no idea” that she had captured another MP’s phone image in her snap.

    She said: “I took a photo and apparently there’s something in it - I had no idea. Lots of other people were taking photos on this historic occasion. I didn’t realise there was a fuss until somebody just rang me.”

    The Broxtowe MP deleted the original tweet after less than an hour, in which it had been retweeted more than 200 times. 

