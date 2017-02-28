A Number 10 spokesperson told the Guardian : “High quality relationship and sex education is an important part of preparing young people for adult life.

It is believed that after months of campaigning and debate, the national curriculum is about to be overhauled to teach school pupils about issues such as consent, sexting and online grooming.

Ministers are set to announce compulsory sex and relationships education for children as young as four, according to reports.

“The education secretary has been clear she is looking at options to make sure children have access to education in those subjects.

“Clearly, there is a threat online and that threat has grown and now is the right time to look at how we can ensure children can have the access they need to teaching about those subjects.”

The changes to sex and relationships education (SRE) were proposed in an amendment to the Children and Social Work Bill published in the House of Commons earlier this month.

While the campaign has focused on SRE for secondary school students and teenagers, ITV reported that the changes could be rolled out for pupils as young as four.

They would represent a huge revision to the current curriculum - which was introduced 17 years ago - making age-appropriate, LGBT-inclusive and religiously sensitive SRE mandatory for all school pupils.

At present, only state schools are compelled to give students sex education lessons, leaving thousands of children at academies, free and independent schools in the dark.

State schools are only required to teach about the biological aspects of intercourse, ignoring the social and emotional aspects of relationships such as consent.