Woman Asks Her Guy Mates To Be Bridesmaids And They Rise To The Challenge

Rebeca Sinohara hasn’t got a close group of female friends, but that didn’t stop her having an awesome time with her bridesmaids ahead of her wedding.

The 24-year-old from Itajubá, Brazil, enlisted five of her closest male friends to take on the roles instead.

The group even posed for girly wedding prep photos, where Sinohara was photographed getting her hair and makeup done while the guys dutifully donned pink robes.

The photos gained more than 50,000 shares after she posted them on Facebook, along with the caption: “When the bride doesn’t have any girlfriends, it’s time to call her bros. This is what happens to a girl in computer engineering.”