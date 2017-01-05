A non-verbal six-year-old boy has formed a strong bond with a deaf dog.

Connor Guillet, from Florida, was adopted at birth. He has only ever used signs to communicate due to a genetic disorder.

His mum, Brandi Guillet, recently fostered a deaf boxer dog called Ellie and was overjoyed with the bond the dog and Connor formed.

“Ellie (soon to be adopted) is amazing with my son,” mum Guillet wrote on the Deaf Dogs Rock Facebook page on 1 January.

Guillet continued: “Ellie is the most gentle, loving girl ever.

“The most beautiful part of this adoption is my son and his dog can actually talk to each other.

“I highly encourage adoption of deaf dogs... She is such a perfect addition to our family. We have been blessed with Ellie.”

Guillet then shared another photo of Ellie and Connor and wrote: “There is something so special about this dog. Something different... I’m so drawn to her. I swear this is the beginning of a deaf doggie rescue love.”

Commenting on the post, one person wrote: “What a precious picture. They don’t need words to show they love each other.”

Another commented: “Dogs are the best healers and friends in the world and best thing for your little one.”

Also on HuffPost People Doing Yoga With Their Pets People Doing Yoga With Their Pets 1 of 9 This picture taken on October 8, 2011 shows yoga instructor Suzette Ackermann (2nd L) and students taking part in a "doga" class, a yoga class for dogs, at a studio in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's pampered canines may have their own spas complete with jacuzzis and massage, but it can still be difficult for a dog to find inner peace. Each Saturday morning in the city's Sheung Wan district, owners massage their pets before bringing them into postures such as the cobra pose, in which the hind legs are stretched out to the rear, as soothing music plays. (DALE de la REY/AFP/Getty Images) Share this slide: