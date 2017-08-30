An MP and senior staffer to Boris Johnson has claimed a series of tweets to the EU’s chief negotiator questioning him over Brexit were the result of a hack.

Conor Burns’ Twitter posted two messages to Michel Barnier, asking how the bill the UK may have to pay to leave the EU was being calculated. They were then deleted after around three hours and Burns said he had been hacked.

Barnier had said Britain needed to “get serious” about leaving the EU as the third round of Brexit talks, which touched upon issues including the so-called “divorce bill” Britain will pay when it leaves the bloc.

The EU has insisted the figure be settled before Britain’s future trading relationship be determined.

The Twitter account of Burns, who is Principal Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary, sent messages to Barnier on Wednesday morning.

“Why don’t you publish how you are calculating UK bill based on law: ie Treaty obligations and directives? Hard facts help,” one said.

Another said: “Britain pays her obligations. Why don’t you publish them based on law ie Treaty obligations and directives. Legal facts help.”

Troll-like, repeated harassment on Twitter; the definition of diplomatic finesse pic.twitter.com/aQE2Mv0oi7 — Chris Tedd (@christedd) August 30, 2017

The now deleted tweets were around an hour apart, according to a screengrab circulated by others.

Burns, who backed Brexit since before the referendum, later said he had been out since four hours earlier and had only just realised he was hacked. He deleted the tweets.

Have been out on visits since 10am this morning. Home to find both twitter and email hacked. Passwords changed — Conor Burns MP (@ConorBurnsUK) August 30, 2017

This was met with a level of incredulity from Brexit Twitter.

hey @theresa_may one of your MPs @ConorBurnsUK is reporting his email was hacked. Has any important information or data been compromised? — Schmittles (@SchmittVanDean) August 30, 2017

I mean there is absolutely no way he is just clumsily trying to cover up a humiliatingly ignorant tweet with an exceptionally serious lie. — Schmittles (@SchmittVanDean) August 30, 2017

Confusingly, Burns then retweeted someone who attacked him for “trolling” Barnier, compared him to Donald Trump and asked: “Who the fuck do you think you are?”

@ConorBurnsUK Trolling Barnier like that, who the fuck do you think you are? Donoald Trump? #assholetory — Graham Mullan (@BristolBoy99) August 30, 2017

David Allen Green, a legal journalist, lawyer and Brexit commentator, noted that the alleged hacker knew “quite a lot of background on EU law/the budget issue for a passing random to know so to ask these questions”.

The tweets were remarkable.



The PPS to the Foreign Secretary was bombarding @MichelBarnier with questions on Twitter. Desperate stuff. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) August 30, 2017

Tweets were recorded (according to the screenshot) one hour apart. So not one-off. Somebody had access to account for at least three hours. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) August 30, 2017

The content of the tweets was also interesting, as well as addressee, timing, and form as questions from UK FO PPS to EU chief negotiator. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) August 30, 2017

The author of the tweets was informed.



The tweets make a distinction between UK liability under treaty obligations and directives. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) August 30, 2017

Not even all lawyers would know distinction.



So author is either a EU lawyer, or someone close enough to budget issue to know difference. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) August 30, 2017

Barnier later tweeted - not acknowledging the now deleted tweets - that the EU needed “clear UK positions on all issues”.