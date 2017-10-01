PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the BBC studios at Media City in Salford to appear on the Andrew Marr show ahead of the Conservative Party conference.

Conservative members gathered in Manchester for the party’s annual conference have complained about being “kicked in the teeth” by party bosses. Theresa May would have hoped this year’s meeting of party grassroots would be a celebration of an election landslide. However her disastrous election result which saw the Conservative Party lose its Commons majority sees her position as prime minister under threat. At a event on the fringes of the conference organised by Conservative Home on Sunday afternoon, party members vented their frustration at the campaign.

There will be no members left and that will be the end. Goodbye. Tory activist John Strafford

John Strafford, the chairman of the Campaign for Conservative Democracy and a former Tory councillor in Kensington and Chelsea, said the party needed to address its loss of membership since 1992. “Under every party chairman since then there a decline in membership and done nothing about it and it is an utter total disgrace,” he told Sir Eric Pickles, who served as Tory chairman 2009-2010 and was sitting on the event panel. “I’ve heard over the years how important the members are to the party and yet time and time again they are kicked in the teeth by the hierarchy. “Until we get an elected party chairman who is elected by the party membership all this froth will continue until eventually there will be no members left and that will be the end. Goodbye.”

Carl Court via Getty Images Former Conservative minister, Edwina Currie, attends the first day of the annual Conservative Party conference