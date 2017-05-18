Students and academics have reacted furiously after the Conservative Party pledged to make it even more difficult for international students to attend UK universities. The party announced in its manifesto on Thursday that it will introduce “tougher” visa rules for overseas students if elected into power, while also creating higher requirements for those who want to work in Britain after graduating. Despite prolonged calls from activists, international students will also continue to be included in the government’s net migration figures.

Phil Noble / Reuters Theresa May launched the Tory Party manifesto on Thursday

Vowing to reduce net migration to the “tens of thousands”, the Tory manifesto claims the party will “continue to bear down on immigration from outside the European Union”. “We will toughen the visa requirement for students, to make sure that we maintain high standards,” it reads. “We will expect students to leave the country at the end of their course, unless they meet new, higher requirements that allow them to work in Britain after their studies have concluded.”

Conservative Party The document has caused outrage among students, activists and academics

The document continues: “Overseas students will remain in the immigration statistics - in line with international definitions - and within scope of the government’s policy to reduce annual net migration.” The news has led to an outpouring of outrage from students and lecturers. “During the seven years I’ve lived, studied and worked in this country, I’ve heard them whisper: ‘We don’t want you here’,” one international student wrote on Twitter. “Now they’re shouting it.” Others were quick to point out the economic and social benefits of allowing international students to attend UK universities, criticising the Tories for their “illiterate” approach:

@Conservatives manifesto entirely illiterate on its approach to international students. Stricter regime will deter them from coming here. — Nona Buckley-Irvine (@nonajasmine) May 18, 2017

Tories promise even tougher visa rules for our valued international students: an insult to them, a headache for Unis. #makejunetheendofmay https://t.co/nEi7pFLl7p — Helen Jones (@helenjonesyork) May 18, 2017

#torymanifesto insistence on keeping students in immigration total epitomises them: anti-intellectual, anti-economy, anti-openness — Dan McAteer (@Daniel_McAteer) May 18, 2017

What has May got against foreign students? Surely they are most likely to integrate and contribute? #torymanifesto — Jamie Nimmo (@JamieNimmo63) May 18, 2017

Weird obsession with curbing overseas students in #torymanifesto. Why hurt our great unis and look nasty to the world's brightest people? — Jim Armitage (@ArmitageJim) May 18, 2017

Also, international students are a massive source of revenue for Britain. We're destroying our own future out of racism. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) May 18, 2017