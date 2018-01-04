Is It Too Late For Theresa May To Get The Next Generation Of Voters On Side?

For many years young people have been ignored, left behind and branded ignorant or uninterested in politics. This myth is finally being blown out of the water. Ever since the 2015 general election, young people have been the ‘sleeping giant’, slowing waking to broken dreams, uncaring policies, and seemingly insurmountable societal odds.

They are angry.

Young people have been, for many years, the easy cut for politicians. They did not vote or engage, so naturally politicians have ignored them. However, things are changing, and now political parties are trying to engage with the younger generation, with some being better at this than others.

I attended the latest Conservative Party conference, and there was a very direct and heavy emphasis on young people in almost all fringe events and main conference speeches. Whether that’s because of the youth sector pushing the vote, or the momentum that has awoken in the next generation, the Conservatives have clearly taken note. They are listening and are on a mission to drive their message to young people across the UK.

The main politician who has managed to engage young people is Jeremy Corbyn, the turnout of young people at the last General Election was astounding, as was the way in which Labour encouraged them in their campaign. I’m sure this is something Theresa May doesn’t want to hear or do, but it may be time to take a leaf out of Corbyn’s book - after all he invigorated the younger generation to vote.

The Conservatives have a lot to do before young people would even consider voting for them or Theresa May, especially considering her current record. Take the BBC debate in the last General Election for instance - not that Amber Rudd didn’t do a fine job - however, it would be nice for the Prime Minister to fight her own battles. This showed her to be incapable of speaking and debating her own policies against the other party leaders, which was further exacerbated on the Conservative Twitter account which was getting trolled while the debate was going on.