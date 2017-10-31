A mum blogger has explained why she chose to reveal that she considered having an abortion in her very honest pregnancy announcement.
Constance Hall, from Australia, shared the news that she was expecting her fifth child in a frank Facebook post on 23 October.
“The commune is welcoming another baby, we have no idea how it slipped through,” she wrote, before adding: “But are we happy? Pigs in shit. Well...
“I’m hormonal, I considered having an abortion this morning because Densy [her partner] slept in.”
Despite many praising Hall for her honesty, she was met with some criticism for “joking about abortion”, considering some women have fertility issues and struggle to fall pregnant.
Responding to the critics on her podcast - The Queen Sesh with Constance Hall and Annaliese, the 33-year-old mum said she feels it’s important for mums to speak honestly about abortion with their children.
She said: “Some people might’ve thought it [the abortion reference] was insensitive but hello, it shouldn’t be shocking to anybody.
“And it was a joke, but there was an element of truth to it. I sat down and thought: ‘Can I do this? Do I want to do this?’ And that’s just who I am, and I talk so candidly about these things with you and on my Facebook.
“My mum was really open with me about her abortions and the things she was feeling, and I respected her as a woman. These are our choices and these are the things we have to live with.”
Commenting on the Facebook post in response to her critics, Hall wrote: “A lot of people are angry that I joked about abortion. Actually, I was dead set serious, I did consider an abortion this morning and I use humour to lighten situations.
“I am pro-choice, I always have been and I believe in normalising abortions, they shouldn’t be a dirty secret that we don’t discuss in public forums.
“So I am sorry for offending those who were offended. It wasn’t intended to offend.
Hall has four children with her former partner and is step mum to her partner Denim Cooke’s two children.