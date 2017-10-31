A mum blogger has explained why she chose to reveal that she considered having an abortion in her very honest pregnancy announcement.

Constance Hall, from Australia, shared the news that she was expecting her fifth child in a frank Facebook post on 23 October.

“The commune is welcoming another baby, we have no idea how it slipped through,” she wrote, before adding: “But are we happy? Pigs in shit. Well...

“I’m hormonal, I considered having an abortion this morning because Densy [her partner] slept in.”

Despite many praising Hall for her honesty, she was met with some criticism for “joking about abortion”, considering some women have fertility issues and struggle to fall pregnant.