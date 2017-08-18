Contraceptive Pill 'Linked To Lowered Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis'

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the immune system starts attacking the body’s own tissues, causing inflammation.

Women who take the contraceptive pill for seven years or more have a lower risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis , according to new research.

Rheumatoid arthritis affects around 400,000 people in the UK, of all ages, but is two to three times as common in women as it is in men. It’s thought hormonal and reproductive factors may be partly to blame for this.

According to Arthritis Research UK, one third of people with the condition stop working within two years of onset due to the pain.

Researchers examined the link between the development of the disease and use of the contraceptive pill, as well as breastfeeding.

They used data from the Swedish Epidemiological Investigation of Rheumatoid Arthritis (EIRA), which included women aged 18 and above, living in a defined area of Sweden between 1996 and 2014.

During this timeframe, 2,809 women were diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Meanwhile 5,312 women, randomly selected from the general population and matched age-wise, acted as a comparison group.

The study, published online in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, revealed that women who used an oral contraceptive at any time had a lower risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis than those who had never done so.

The risk was 15% lower in current users of the pill and 13% lower in past users.