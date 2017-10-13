A female nipple will be shown during daytime TV for the first time next week in an advert created to raise breast cancer awareness.
The ad, created with breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!, focusses on the power of touch, encouraging viewers to check their breasts for irregularities that could be symptoms of cancer.
The short clip shows people touching inanimate objects as well as men and women touching their chests and nipples, in the hopes of normalising self-checking and making the process less intimidating.
The campaign urges viewers to ‘trust your touch’ – a line inspired by research by CoppaFeel! which found that the vast majority of young women (80%) do not check their breasts regularly.
The research found that the main barrier stopping women checking their breasts was uncertainty, with six in 10 saying they lacked the confidence to know how to check.
The majority of 18–29 year old women believe that there is a specific way to check their breasts, thinking it much more complicated than it really is.
In reality, self-checking is mainly about getting to know your breasts so you can spot any changes that might occur.
CoppaFeel! recommends seeking medical advice if you notice any new lumps appear or if your boob starts to feel thicker in one area compared to the rest.
The charity says you should also be mindful of unexplained pain and keep an eye out for any changes in appearance, such as nipple discharge, nipple inversion or change in skin texture.
The ad, created by creative agency Fold7, will be shown live on daytime programming from the week commencing 16 October and is also due to be shown in cinemas and on digital posters.
CoppaFeel! secured the right to bear the first female breast in full on daytime TV from ClearCast, the screening service for commercial TV channels.
Commenting on the advert’s launch, Natalie Kelly, CEO of CoppaFeel!, said: “CoppaFeel! exists to help everyone stand the best possible chance of surviving breast cancer, because if found early it is very treatable and survival rates are significantly higher.
“In demonstrating the power of our hands and celebrating our touch as the best tool for checking, we hope to encourage more young people across the UK to adopt a healthy boob checking habit, which could one day save their life.”
For a full guide on how to check your breasts for potential signs of breast cancer, visit the CoppaFeel! website.