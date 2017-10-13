A female nipple will be shown during daytime TV for the first time next week in an advert created to raise breast cancer awareness.

The ad, created with breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!, focusses on the power of touch, encouraging viewers to check their breasts for irregularities that could be symptoms of cancer.

The short clip shows people touching inanimate objects as well as men and women touching their chests and nipples, in the hopes of normalising self-checking and making the process less intimidating.

The campaign urges viewers to ‘trust your touch’ – a line inspired by research by CoppaFeel! which found that the vast majority of young women (80%) do not check their breasts regularly.