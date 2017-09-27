Jeremy Corbyn’s grip on Labour has tightened significantly after the Left scored key victories on the party’s ruling body and its disciplinary committee.

The ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) shifted decisively in favour of Corbyn supporters as Unite’s Jennie Formby was elected to the crucial post of vice-chair – despite hopes among centrists that veteran MP Margaret Beckett would get the job.

And in another huge gain for the grassroots group Momentum, leftwinger Emina Ibrahim was elected by a landslide to the party’s powerful National Constititional Committee (NCC), defeating the ‘moderate’ incumbent and chair Rose Burley.

The NCC is in charge of Labour’s disciplinary procedures, including misconduct hearings on Ken Livingstone and other cases, and could next year be totally controlled by the Left.

Ibrahim and fellow left-winger Anna Dyer, both backed by Momentum and the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy, beat moderate-backed Burley and Kevin Hepworth by 70% to 30%, a bigger win than expected.

The Left candidates won more than 145,000 votes each while their rivals managed under 65,000.

The dominance of Len McCluskey’s Unite union was underscored at the annual meeting of the National Executive Committee behind closed doors at the Brighton conference on Tuesday when Formby was elected as vice chair.