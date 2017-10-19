Jeremy Corbyn In Brussels Vows To Get Brexit Talks 'Back On Track'

Jeremy Corbyn was introduced as Britain’s “future Prime Minister” in Brussels before speaking at an event attended by seven European PMs.

The Labour leader told the meeting of the Party of European Socialists he was in the Belgian capital “to make sure that negotiations get on track” amid widespread concern Brexit talks have stalled.

Corbyn also met with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, and the prime ministers of Portugal, Italy and Sweden on Thursday in Brussels, while Theresa May attended a two-day summit of the European Councils.

He said afterwards that the EU was “bemused and confused” by the UK’s approach to negotiations.

“The Prime Minister seems to have managed to upset just about everybody and have a warring cabinet around her. It’s up to her to get the negotiations back on track,” Corbyn said.

The Labour leader was greeted with applause. By contrast, May was not invited to a meeting of Britain’s traditional European allies, including the Netherlands, the Scandinavian countries and the Baltic countries.

He told the meeting a “no deal” Brexit would be “catastrophic” for the UK economy.

“We cannot countenance the idea that we rush headlong into a no deal with Europe. No deal would be very dangerous for employment and jobs in Britain,” he said. “We are clear in our priorities: a jobs-first Brexit which maintains free access to the single market.”