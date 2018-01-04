PA Wire/PA Images

A former Unite union leader, a veteran black community activist and a close ally of Ken Livingstone are all being lined up as new Labour peers by Jeremy Corbyn, HuffPost UK can reveal. Union stalwart Tony Woodley, former councillor Martha Osamor and ex-London Assembly member Murad Qureshi - who chairs the Stop the War Coalition - are on a longlist for the two or possibly three new peerages expected to be confirmed by the party in coming days. In a bid to strengthen her numbers to push through Brexit bills in the Lords, Theresa May is set to appoint a raft of between 12 and 15 new Tory peers and it is understood that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is also expected to get one or two peers of its own. The independent House of Lords Appointments Commission is ready to clear several of the nominations and Downing Street is set to make an announcement as early as next week.

PA Archive/PA Images Shami Chakrabarti, Corbyn's only peerage appointment since he became leader.

Corbyn is a long-time opponent of the unelected Lords and has stated during his first leadership campaign in 2015 that he saw ‘no case’ for extra Labour peerages. But he has since relented as the party recognises it needs to refresh its team in the Upper House if May increases her own numbers in a bid to avoid defeats over Brexit and other issues. The Lords currently has an anti-Tory majority, with Labour. Lib Dem and crossbench peers outnumbering the Government. In David Cameron’s resignation honours list, Shami Chakrabarti was the only Labour figure nominated by Corbyn for a peerage. She has since become a key figure in his inner circle as Shadow Attorney General.

Twitter Martha and Kate Osamor with Jeremy Corbyn at the Bernie Grant Centre in 2015

75-year-old Osamor, who is the mother of Shadow International Development Secretary Kate Osamor, is a former deputy leader of Haringey Council during Bernie Grant’s era and leading campaigner in the party’s ‘Black Sections’ group of the 1980s. A former member of the Socialist Workers’ Party, the Tottenham activist’s leftwing views led to her being blocked by Neil Kinnock from standing from the Vauxhall by-election in 1989, despite winning more local nominations than rival Kate Hoey. She has since said that her opponents in the party “started flogging the idea that a black person couldn’t win a by-election and certainly not a person like me, who was defending people who had smashed up the [Broadwater] Farm [in the 1985 riots] and all that.” A long-time ally of Corbyn, she said after his first leadership landslide in 2015 that the “demonising, witch-hunting of Jeremy brings back memories of what we went through”.

PA Archive/PA Images Former Unite joint-general secretary Tony Woodley.

Woodley, 69, was the first joint-general secretary of Unite. He beat Jack Dromey to become the leader of the T&G union in 2003 and went on to become an arch critic of New Labour policies that he felt undermined his members. The Liverpudlian former car factory worker succeeded Bill Morris, who was himself made a peer in 2006. Insiders say Woodley’s ennoblement would continue the party’s tradition of securing union experience in the Lords. Qureshi, 52, was a London Assembly member for eight years and a close ally of Ken Livingstone during and after his mayoralty. He now chairs the Stop the War Coalition, having succeeded Corbyn ally and Unite veteran Andrew Murray in 2016.

PA Archive/PA Images Ken Livingstone and Murad Qureshi at London's City Hall in 2004.

Although Osamor is described as ‘almost certain’ to get a peerage, Woodley and Qureshi are in competition for the second slot. If Labour is granted three extra places in the Lords, all of them will be appointed, one insider said. Some in Labour circles also want the party to nominate the first ever Sikh peer, and others have supported a peerage for leading figures in the Jewish community such as Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Education Trust. May wants her own new Tory peers in place before the EU Withdrawal Bill starts its Committee Stage in the Lords in early February.

PA Archive/PA Images Theresa May and DUP leader Arlene Foster.