Shopworkers' Union Backs Corbyn-Ally In Scotland As Rival Gets Mired In Living Wage Row

The shopworkers’ union Usdaw has backed Jeremy Corbyn-ally Richard Leonard for Scottish Labour leader after his opponent became embroiled in a wage row, HuffPost UK can reveal.

Leonard’s rival for the top job, Anas Sarwar, admitted his family’s cash-and-carry firm did not pay its workers the “voluntary” real living wage of £8.45-an-hour, though he stressed he was personally supportive of the rate being mandatory.

The union would ordinarily opt for a centrist candidate such as Sarwar but has now joined Unite, TSSA and Aslef in throwing its weight Leonard in a sign that the Yorkshireman is taking the lead in the race to replace Kezia Dugdale.

A spokesman for Usdaw, the union of shop, distributive and allied workers, told HuffPost UK: “I can confirm that Usdaw has nominated Richard Leonard for Leader of the Scottish Labour Party.”

Sarwar, the party’s Holyrood health spokesman,has faced accusations of hypocrisy for backing the real living wage while his family’s firm United Wholesale (Scotland) Ltd - of which Sarwar’s shares are thought to be worth £4m - paid no more than the legal minimum wage of £7.50-an-hour.