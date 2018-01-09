Jeremy Corbyn Empty-Chaired At Cross-Party Summit On Fighting Hard Brexit

PA Wire/PA Images Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville-Roberts, Lib Dem leader Vince Cable, the SNP's Ian Blackford and the Greens’ Caroline Lucas

Jeremy Corbyn was empty-chaired at a cross-party summit on fighting hard Brexit. The Labour leader was invited to a meeting of Opposition leaders who want to see Britain stay inside the single market and customs union - but he rejected their invitation, with the party saying the summit was a “political gimmick”. The leaders argue Prime Minister Theresa May is steering the country towards an exit that will hit jobs and the economy. SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford - who previously criticised Corbyn for a “pathetic” lack of leadership on Brexit and has pointed out that 87% of Labour members support single market membership - released a joint statement with the leaders of the Lib Dems, the Green Party, and Plaid Cymru after the meeting in Parliament on Monday.

@jeremycorbyn refusing to meet with other opposition parties next week to co-ordinate how we can all work together to keep us in the single market and customs union. If we all work together we can protect jobs, prosperity and workers rights. He will be empty chaired. January 6, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn’s refusal to join cross-party efforts to stay in the single market and customs union is a threat to jobs, incomes, and living standards for millions of people across Scotland and the UK. Labour members should call him out before it’s too late https://t.co/h1eYBu1Nzs — Tom French (@tomfrench85) January 7, 2018

Shocking abdication of responsibility from Jeremy Corbyn who appears to be no different from the Tories in pursuing a disastrous hard #Brexit. https://t.co/bVgWwt5P8x — David Linden MP (@DavidLinden) January 6, 2018

It is not Labour Party policy to remain in the single market beyond a transition period post-Brexit and Corbyn says fighting to remain in it is “based on a flawed assumption”. A statement from Blackford, Lib Dem leader Vince Cable, the Greens’ Caroline Lucas, and Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville-Roberts says: “Leaving the single market will cost jobs. “Over three million UK jobs are linked to trade with the EU - one in every ten jobs. There is no such thing as a ‘jobs-first’ Brexit that includes terminating our single market membership – these outcomes are incompatible.”

PA Wire/PA Images Where Corbyn could have been sitting.

It adds: “Today, we call on the Prime Minister to dismiss any chance of a ‘no deal’ scenario. The possibility must be firmly off the table.



“We will work together in the Commons alongside Members from all political parties to protect the UK economy and prevent any attempts to drag Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland out the single market.



“Moving forward together, we will seek to meet with key stakeholders, such as the TUC and business groups, and the devolved administrations including the London Assembly, to express Parliament’s cross-party desire to avoid the damage that Brexit will cause, and encourage all efforts to avoid such an outcome.”

PA Wire/PA Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Corbyn replied to a letter from Blackford asking him to attend. A Labour Party spokesperson said: “This publicity-seeking meeting is little more than a political gimmick.

Jeremy Corbyn letter Jeremy Corbyn's letter to the SNP's Ian Blackford