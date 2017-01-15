Jeremy Corbyn, Tim Farron and John McDonnell all took to the airwaves this morning in bumper few hours of political chat.

Here are the key points from this morning’s television and radio interviews.

The Andrew Marr Show

Jeremy Corby was the big guest for Andrew Marr this morning, and the pair covered a range of topics – from House of Lords reform to the pay packets of Arsenal footballers.

On Brexit, Corbyn accused the Government of wanting to start a “trade war” with the EU by vowing to slash corporation tax.

.@jeremycorbyn on PM's potential hard Brexit plan: "It's an extremely risky strategy...there needs to be more discussion" #marr pic.twitter.com/cGpSUxAG2v — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) January 15, 2017

Corbyn attempted to clear up Labour’s view on whether keeping free movement was a price worth paying for Single Market membership.

He stuck to his previous line that immigration isn’t too high, and - despite conceding immigration reform was up for negotiation – seemed to lean towards keeping freedom of movement.

Does @jeremycorbyn think immigration in Britain is too high? #marr pic.twitter.com/xV0ioccteA — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) January 15, 2017

Corbyn further elaborated on his call from earlier in the week to tackle the pay gap in the UK.

The Arsenal fan used the Marr show to make a direct plea to one of his team’s star players – Mesut Ozil – to “live with what you’ve got” amid speculation the footballer is in line for £200k-a-week wages.

Peston on Sunday

ITV’s flagship politics show returned today, and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry was the main guest.

The Islington South MP – who was briefly Shadow Brexit Secretary – said her party would not “die in a ditch” over keeping freedom of movement.

.@EmilyThornberry's comments in full, @UKLabour "won't die in a ditch" for the principle of free movement of workers. #Peston pic.twitter.com/THCMaukht4 — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) January 15, 2017

Thornberry also said she was “not really fussed” about fellow Labour MP Tristram Hunt quitting Parliament.

Helen Stokes-Lampard, chair of the Royal College of GPs, also appeared on the show to give her professions reaction to Downing Street suggestions that GPs need to take up a great workload to tackle the NHS crisis.. Stokes-Lampard said she was “horrified” by the suggestion.

.@HelenStokesLam the Chair of @rcgp says GPs were horrified and left feeling dismayed and demoralised by the PMs comments this week #Peston pic.twitter.com/sNzT6KLvq1 — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) January 15, 2017

There was a mildly amusing moment when Piers Morgan and Alastair Campbell started shouting at each other about the 2003 Iraq War. Like watching Germany vs France in football, you kind of hoped both would lose.

Ridge on Sunday

The newest addition to Sunday politics shows roster, Ridge on Sunday today failed to live up to last week when it bagged Theresa May as its headliner.

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston – a qualified doctor who worked in the NHS for 24 years – said the health service had not had all the funding it needs, despite the Prime Minister’s claim it had in fact had more money than it requested.

In a pre-record interview in his Hayes and Harlington constituency, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said he felt his party had had a good week – despite the message confusion over its immigration policy.

He also elaborated on plans for pay ratios.

Sunday Politics

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron took the fight to the Tories over Brexit – again – during an interview on the Sunday Politics.

He accused Theresa May of adopting the “Nigel Farage vision” of Brexit by pulling the UK out of the Single Market and the customs union.

"A hard Brexit is not the democratic choice of British people" says @timfarron #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/k2E06OFP7o — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 15, 2017

He also launched a defence of freedom of movement.

Pienaar’s Politics

The battle for control of Unite the Union took to the wireless, with current General Secretary Len McCluskey going in two-footed on his rival for the job, Gerard Coyne.

He described the man hoping to oust him in the upcoming election as a “puppet of Labour’s hard right.”

Len McCluskey calls Gerard Coyne "a puppet of Labour's hard right". pic.twitter.com/OcItcNs9JP — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) January 15, 2017

Coyne wasted no time in responding, and said the Labour leadership had become an “obsession” of Unite.