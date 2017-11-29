Jeremy Corbyn’s allies are set to tighten their grip on Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) after a controversial move to axe voting rights for the party’s student wing.

Moderates hit out after a radical change in the way the NEC youth rep is elected, removing Labour Students from an electoral college that has determined the outcome for decades.

From this spring, the youth rep will be chosen by a new system that gives 50% of the votes to one-member-one-vote ballot of young party members and 50% to young trade unionists or ‘affiliates’.

Labour Students is traditionally dominated by moderates, while young party members and union sections tend to be made up of Corbyn supporters.

The switch sparked claims from ‘centrists’ that the party risked going back to the 1980s when Militant controlled Labour’s Young Socialist slot on the NEC.

And there was anger that the move, agreed at an NEC ‘away day’ in Glasgow, tears up a pledge at the 2017 Labour conference to include the youth rep system in a wider review of party democracy.

The immediate impact of the change is expected to be the replacement of current youth rep Jasmin Beckett with a more left-wing activist.

With the 39-strong NEC already set to gain three Momentum-backed local party reps, the move adds to the leftward shift in the balance of power on the ruling body.

Beckett said the end of the student block vote was decided without any formal consultation and complained that young voices were being “sidelined” in the democracy review.