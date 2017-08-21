‘Coronation Street’ fans received some shocking news on Friday (18 August), when it was revealed that Pat Phelan has been keeping Andy Carver prisoner.

Eight months ago, we saw Phelan whack Andy on the head with a laptop, before wrapping him a rug and apparently leaving him for dead, but in actual fact, the former bistro worker has been held hostage this entire time.

Now the secret’s out, bosses have revealed a video showing every single time Andy’s fate was hinted at: