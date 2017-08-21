‘Coronation Street’ fans received some shocking news on Friday (18 August), when it was revealed that Pat Phelan has been keeping Andy Carver prisoner.
Eight months ago, we saw Phelan whack Andy on the head with a laptop, before wrapping him a rug and apparently leaving him for dead, but in actual fact, the former bistro worker has been held hostage this entire time.
Now the secret’s out, bosses have revealed a video showing every single time Andy’s fate was hinted at:
Did you spot any of the clues?
Tonight (Monday 21 August), viewers will see Andy attempt to escape, waiting for his captor with some rope and pouncing when he arrives in the derelict basement.
Actor Oliver Farnworth has revealed the lengths he went to in order to make sure his return was kept under wraps.
“I felt a bit like a movie star being driven in my own personal car to set every day and come out with sunglasses on and a hood over my head to avoid the paparazzi,” he said. “I thought it was ultimately hilarious and part of the challenge so I accepted that.
“It helped in some ways for the role and mental preparation to be isolated from everyone in that way.”
This isn’t the first time a soap has ‘resurrected’ a character, but it’s ‘EastEnders’ who are the true pros at bringing someone back from the dead.
Back in 2002, Dirty Den made a headline-grabbing return to Albert Square, 12 years after being presumed dead, while 2015’s live week saw Kathy Beale making a comeback.
