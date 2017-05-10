The plot has been developing since January and one recent development saw Bethany tricked into having sex with a friend of Nathan , a man she perceives to be her boyfriend.

Jack P Shepherd has spoken out in defence of Coronation Street ’s Bethany Platt grooming storyline , which has been criticised by some soap fans.

Jack - who plays Bethany’s uncle, David Platt - defended the storyline when quizzed by HuffPost UK, insisting that soaps need to tackle these type of subjects.

“Well yes, that’s the idea of the storyline,” he told us, when asked about the fact some of the scenes have been labelled “difficult” to watch. “If a girl is getting groomed by a man, it’s not going to be ‘Mary Poppins’, is it?

“The whole thing is going to be uncomfortable to watch and sometimes those things are important because if you put it on national television and someone says, ‘oh mum, that kind of thing has happened to me’, then great.

“You’ve struck up conversation and you might save someone. So yeah, I think it’s important.”