Ofcom received just two complaints about the latest development in Coronation Street’s child grooming storyline, the media watchdog has confirmed to The Huffington Post UK.
Many fans took to Twitter to discuss scenes aired on Wednesday (15 March), which showed Bethany Platt attending a party that was actually a sex ring.
The 16-year-old character is currently under the impression that she is in a normal, loving relationship with older boyfriend Nathan, but as viewers saw, he is actually planning to allow his friends to have sex with her in exchange for money.
Despite some reports which appear to suggest the storyline could land ‘Corrie’ in trouble with Ofcom, they have told us that just two official complaints were lodged by viewers.
They will now “assess this complaint before deciding whether or not to investigate”, in accordance with standard procedure.
While many viewers admitted that Wednesday’s episode made for uncomfortable viewing, they also praised the soap for putting the issue in the spotlight.
Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan has also stated the storyline could help protect children from sexual exploitation.
“The programme makers Granada were right to tackle such a difficult subject,” he wrote. “It’s an extremely serious but little-discussed issue and a light should be shone on it.
“This kind of grooming, exploitation and abuse goes on under people’s noses every day so it’s vital that parents and carers, as well as teachers and other professionals, are able to spot the warning signs so children and young people can be protected.”
