Ofcom received just two complaints about the latest development in Coronation Street’s child grooming storyline, the media watchdog has confirmed to The Huffington Post UK.

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss scenes aired on Wednesday (15 March), which showed Bethany Platt attending a party that was actually a sex ring.

The 16-year-old character is currently under the impression that she is in a normal, loving relationship with older boyfriend Nathan, but as viewers saw, he is actually planning to allow his friends to have sex with her in exchange for money.