All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    ‘Coronation Street’ Bosses Are Looking For The Next Blanche Hunt

    It's been eight years since the character was written out.

    17/11/2017 12:15 GMT

    It’s been eight years since Blanche Hunt was written out of ‘Coronation Street’ following the death of Maggie Jones, the actor who played her, and Weatherfield just hasn’t been the same since.

    And while Blanche is undeniably irreplaceable, ‘Corrie’ boss Kate Oates has revealed that she’d love to see a similarly quick-witted, older character arrive on the Street in the near future.

    ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Arnie Shuttleworth and Blanche Hunt (Roy Hudd and Maggie Jones)

    Speaking to the Sun, Kate explained: “We all miss a Blanche.I tell you what, I am always interested in another Blanche and we are kind of on the lookout.

    “I think Amy Barlow’s a little Blanche,” she continued. “Some people say ‘oh she’s such a young Tracy’ but I want her as a young Blanche.

    “Maybe she’ll kill someone with her razor-sharp tongue but that’s it.”

    In recent years, the Barlow family has seen a number of entrances and exits and Deirdre Barlow was also written out following Anne Kirkbride’s unexpected death in 2015.

    Last year then saw the return of Peter and Adam Barlow, as well as Rob Mallard’s arrival as Daniel Osbourne.

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    READ MORE:

    TV's Longest Serving Soap Stars
    MORE:uktv uk soapssoap spoilersnostalgiaCoronation Streetcoronation street spoilersKate Oates

    Conversations