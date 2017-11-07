Brooke Vincent will be joined by one of her ‘Coronation Street’ co-stars when ‘Dancing On Ice’ launches next year.

On Monday (6 November), it was revealed that Antony Cotton - best known for his portrayal of factory worker Sean Tully in the ITV soap - had also signed up for the reality show, which returns for its 10th series after a four-year absence in early 2018.

Outside of ‘Corrie’, Antony previously appeared on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and ‘Soapstar Superstar’, the latter of which he won, and had his own short-lived ITV talk show.