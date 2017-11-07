Brooke Vincent will be joined by one of her ‘Coronation Street’ co-stars when ‘Dancing On Ice’ launches next year.
On Monday (6 November), it was revealed that Antony Cotton - best known for his portrayal of factory worker Sean Tully in the ITV soap - had also signed up for the reality show, which returns for its 10th series after a four-year absence in early 2018.
Outside of ‘Corrie’, Antony previously appeared on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and ‘Soapstar Superstar’, the latter of which he won, and had his own short-lived ITV talk show.
Speaking about his upcoming stint on ‘Dancing On Ice’, Antony said: “I better get my skates on - I’ve got practising to do!”
Antony is the 11th celebrity confirmed for the line-up, meaning only one slot remains, with rumoured contestants including comedian Stephen Bailey, soap actress Stephanie Waring and ‘Loose Women’ presenter Saira Khan.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to host ‘Dancing On Ice’ while Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will make the switch from acting as mentors for the celebs, to becoming judges, alongside Jason Gardiner, who will also be making what promises to be an explosive return to the panel.
Diversity star Ashley Banjo was confirmed as the fourth judge on Monday (6 November), revealing: “This show feels like it’s embedded into society. I was really excited to be part of the revamp and the refresh. I’m going to be myself, be constructive, and just be ready for Jason!
“I’m going to be honest. If someone is great, I’ll tell them they’re great. If people need telling that it was bad, I’ll tell them.”