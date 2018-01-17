Former ‘Coronation Street’ star Bruce Jones has slammed the soap for being “too violent”, claiming many of its recent scenes had gone “too far”.

In recent weeks, viewers of the ITV show have seen killer Pat Phelan murder Andy Carver after holding him hostage, as well as shooting Luke Britton before burning him alive.

Luke’s exit scenes proved to be particularly controversial, with broadcasting regulator Ofcom receiving over 650 complaints about them airing before the 9pm watershed.