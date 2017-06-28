Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley Laughs Off Photoshop Accusations

Catherine Tyldesley has responded to photoshop accusations, insisting that she didn’t digitally alter a picture recently posted on Instagram.

The ‘Coronation Street’ actress shared a holiday snap earlier in the week, which led many of her followers to question whether or not she had been heavy-handed with photoshop, based on her absent belly button:

Catherine was quick to respond though, telling one follower: “[It’s] just above my briefs! Ha ha . Mum Tum hiding it.”

The actress and her husband, Tom Pitfield, welcomed their first child together in 2015.

Catherine has starred in ‘Corrie’ since 2011 and is currently at the centre of one of the big summer storylines, with her character Eva Price getting revenge on her cheating boyfriend Aidan Connor.

After discovering his affair with her best pal, Maria Connor, ‘Eva The Diva’ is on the warpath and determined to make him pay for his actions.

