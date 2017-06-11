‘Coronation Street’ Star Claire King Explains Her Pro-Euthanasia Stance

Claire King has opened up about her health issues, revealing that she can “understand” why people choose euthanasia.

The ‘Coronation Street’ actress suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, which was diagnosed in the 1990s, and has had a number of joints removed.

Claire King

Speaking to the Mirror, she explained: “I do worry about when I’m older and becoming a burden on people around me.

Assisted dying was a recent storyline on ‘Emmerdale’ when Claire joined the soap, and “one of those topics we talked about”.

Claire, with Beverley Callard, in 'Corrie'

Claire and her brother, Piers, currently provide financial and physical support for their parents, who suffer numerous health problems, and their dad also has specialist carers.

Claire has played Erica Holroyd in ‘Corrie’ since 2014, but recently announced plans to put Weatherfield behind her.

Last month, she said: “It’s been a dream come true to tread those famous cobbles. I was only meant to stay for 6 weeks initially, so for Erica to be so popular that she stayed for 3 years and even worked in The Rovers was a real compliment to me as an actress.

“I’ve had such a great time with the cast and crew, so it’s fabulous that they have left the door open for Erica to return in the future – who knows what adventures she’ll be getting up to away from the Street – she’s certainly not boring!”

