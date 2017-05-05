Returning ‘Coronation Street’ star Denise Black has lamented the way the show has changed in recent years.

The soap star played Denise Osbourne for five years until 1997, and briefly reprised the role a decade later for a storyline involving former flame Ken Barlow.

Ahead of her return later this year, she’s opened up about the changes the soap has undergone since she bid it farewell first time around, admitting she feels it’s lost some of its original charm, and claiming that long-serving actor Bill Roache agrees with her.