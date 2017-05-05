Returning ‘Coronation Street’ star Denise Black has lamented the way the show has changed in recent years.
The soap star played Denise Osbourne for five years until 1997, and briefly reprised the role a decade later for a storyline involving former flame Ken Barlow.
Ahead of her return later this year, she’s opened up about the changes the soap has undergone since she bid it farewell first time around, admitting she feels it’s lost some of its original charm, and claiming that long-serving actor Bill Roache agrees with her.
Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Denise said: “‘Coronation Street’ was a kitchen sink drama about the working class in Salford and now it’s not so local… but it is what it is and times have changed. We live in a faster, shinier society now.
“Sometimes I long for the old days. I talk to Bill Roache and I know he feels the same.”
Her comments come as she gears up for her character to return to Weatherfield, where she’ll be reunited with Ken, as well as their grown-up son Daniel Osbourne, who arrived on the cobbles last year, played by ‘Corrie’ newcomer Rob Mallard.
Rumours first began circulating about Denise’s return last month, after pictures emerged of her filming with Bill Roache.
Since leaving ‘Corrie’, Denise also enjoyed a stint in ‘Emmerdale’, playing Joanie Wright in 2013, a character that was killed off in January of this year after suffering cardiac arrest, which came as a surprise to fans of the ITV soap.