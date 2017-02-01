Helen Flanagan will make her return as Rosie Webster in ‘Coronation Street’ next week, but the actress has now admitted that she didn’t always enjoy the playing the character in the past. Rosie was last seen in Weatherfield back in 2012, and it’s fair to say she wasn’t always the nicest of the street’s residents, which is something that bothered Helen.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Helen Flanagan

She says (via The Sun): “I didn’t really enjoy playing Rosie when I was younger, in a nasty and catty way. “I didn’t like it because it didn’t feel real to the situations if you know what I mean.” However, viewers can expect to see a different side to the character, as Helen adds: “She’s turned a corner. Rosie has come back a lot more likeable now which won’t be boring to watch. “I just think it’s easier to play. It feels more real to play it like that.”

ITV Pictures Rosie will make a typically dramatic entrance

Helen isn’t the first returning ‘Corrie’ star to admit that she was previously dissatisfied with aspects of her character, and Sam Robertson recently admitted that he used to have “a bit of an issue” with his on-screen alter ego Adam Barlow. “I felt the character wasn’t fully formed in any way, and that just hindered me, really, and it didn’t make it that enjoyable,” he told the Huffington Post UK. “So, I wanted to make sure if I was ever going to come back that the character had a clear identity and a clear vision, and I had to be guaranteed that. “And I was assured quite strongly that this is going to be an exciting character to play with a lot of stuff to do… so hopefully that’s the case.” Helen’s ‘Coronation Street’ return airs on Monday 6 February. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.