The latest instalment of ‘Coronation Street’ sparked more than 80 complaints to Ofcom, from viewers who were unhappy with Billy Mayhew’s descent into heroin addiction.

The episode, which aired on Monday (26 February), saw Billy take the drug for the first time, with his brother Lee, after weeks of abusing methadone.

And while the pair were not shown taking the heroin, one scene saw them slumped against the pews in church after doing so: