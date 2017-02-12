The actress will be back on our screens in the third and final series of ‘Broadchurch’ later this month, and she’s now opened up about the role which made her a household name.

Julie Hesmondhalgh has revealed that her ‘Coronation Street’ character Hayley Cropper was originally supposed to be a joke, with bosses planning for her to appear in just two weeks’ worth of episodes.

Speaking of her casting, she tells the Telegraph’s Stella magazine: “I wasn’t meant to be in Coronation Street for any longer than two weeks.

“The character of Hayley was originally written as a joke.

“It wasn’t a politically correct one, but this was back in 1998. The joke was that Roy Cropper David Neilson was going to go on a series of disastrous blind dates, one of them being with a man who had transgendered to a woman.”

However, when the character was a hit with fans, bosses decided to make her a permanent fixture.

Julie then remained part of the cast until 2014, when Hayley was killed off in an emotional suicide storyline. The episode featuring Hayley’s death was watched by over 9 million viewers.

In ‘Broadchurch’ she will be at the centre of the episodes, playing Trish, who is the victim of a sexual assault that takes place at a party.

Julie has discussed the role, admitting that she initially had reservations about taking it on and had to face her own “internalised misogyny”.