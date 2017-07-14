ENTERTAINMENT

‘Coronation Street’ Star Katie McGlynn Is The Latest Celeb Being Linked To ‘Dancing On Ice’

14/07/2017 08:48
Rachel McGrath Entertainment Reporter

Katie McGlynn is the latest star eying a spot on the ‘Dancing On Ice’ reboot line-up, according to reports.

The show is set to return to our screens in the near future and ITV bosses are currently busy putting together a shortlist of possible participants.

Katie McGlynn

Now, it’s being rumoured that ‘Coronation Street’ star Katie, who plays Sinead Tinker on the soap, could be getting her skates on.

A source has told the Sun: “Katie loves the idea of trying something new so ‘Dancing On Ice’ is a perfect opportunity.

“She’s well-liked, popular with viewers and exactly the sort of person they’ve been looking for.”

In recent months, Katie has proven popular with ‘Corrie’ viewers, thanks to her involvement in the ‘Who pushed Ken Barlow?’ storyline.

She joined the soap in 2013 and viewers might also recognise her from BBC drama ‘Waterloo Road’.

