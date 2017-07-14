'The Bachelor' UK

In the US, ‘The Bachelor’ is still considered a must-watch for reality TV fans, even now that it’s 20th season has just come to an end. Unfortunately, the UK equivalent (first helmed by Gavin Henson and later by Spencer Matthews), never did quite take off.



We think it’s time for viewers to forgive and forget, perhaps with a revamped version of spin-off show ‘The Bachelorette’ to kickstart things for a British audience - and we can think of a few famous single ladies who’d be keen to take centre stage.