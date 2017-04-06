‘Coronation Street’ aired a twist in the Ken Barlow ‘Whodunnit?’ plot on Wednesday (5 April) night, when it was revealed that Tracy and Adam Barlow both have motives for wanting to attack the elderly Weatherfield resident.

Ken was left needing urgent medical treatment when he was attacked by a mystery assailant last month, and in the episodes since, a number of suspects have emerged - many of them Ken’s own family members.