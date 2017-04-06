‘Coronation Street’ aired a twist in the Ken Barlow ‘Whodunnit?’ plot on Wednesday (5 April) night, when it was revealed that Tracy and Adam Barlow both have motives for wanting to attack the elderly Weatherfield resident.
Ken was left needing urgent medical treatment when he was attacked by a mystery assailant last month, and in the episodes since, a number of suspects have emerged - many of them Ken’s own family members.
On Wednesday, Tracy found a copy of Ken’s will, which detailed plans for Adam to inherit most of his properties and money.
Could Adam have tried to kill his own grandad in order to get his hands on the cash? We wouldn’t put it past him.
It didn’t end there though, as Adam managed to turn the situation around, claiming that the fact she’d been left out of the will also gave Tracy reason to seek revenge on her dad.
So far, just one suspect has been ruled out, with CCTV footage proving that Pat Phelan was working when Ken was attacked.
