‘Coronation Street’ fans took to Twitter to praise Lucy Fallon on Wednesday (12 July) night, following emotional scenes between her character, Bethany Platt, and Craig Tinker. Bethany has suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Nathan Curtis, a man she trusted and called her “boyfriend”, and his friends, who include Craig’s police colleague Neil Clifton.

Viewers have previously seen Bethany struggle to accept and process what has happened to her and up until now, she hadn’t told anyone about Neil’s involvement. Lucy has been praised for her performance throughout this storyline, and the scene earned her more plaudits from viewers:

Oh Bethany is doing the right thing @lufallon a powerful and brave performance. Nobody should suffer in silence #Corrie — Deeva Tiana Jones💅 (@deevajones) July 12, 2017

I just watched corrie it was brilliant..I love Bethany x — FREE PALESTINE (@shaek066) July 12, 2017

I know next year at #SoapAwards @lufallon will sweep the boards and win for her fantastic portrayal of Bethany in Corrie. X — Brighdin Mc Elwee (@BrighdinMcElwee) July 12, 2017

Corrie was so good tonight, what a fantastic actress little Bethany is #corrie @itvcorrie — Beau (@Beaujangl) July 12, 2017

this scene is absolutely killing me, so so hard to watch, when will we get justice for bethany??💔 #Corrie — Tash Cobb (@rockyycobb) July 12, 2017

Haven't watched all of Corrie but I did watch Bethany's confession about Neil to Craig ... @lufallon @colsonsmith you were both amazing 👏🏼♥️ — tanisha (@TanishaChloe_x) July 12, 2017

Since working on the plot, Lucy has also been vocal about real world changes that could be made to protect teenagers from grooming and sex abuse. Speaking in April, she called for social media age limits, explaining that the storyline has “changed how I feel about social media”. ”I think it’s changed my opinion on when I have a child if it’s a boy or a girl and how I feel about them being on social media from such a young age,” she said. “I think that shouldn’t be allowed. There should be an older age limit. I think it should be 16.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.