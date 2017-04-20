Rob Donovan made a surprise return to ‘Coronation Street’ last night, and actor Marc Baylis, who plays him, has now stunned us with another revelation.

Viewers saw Tracy Barlow pay her ex, who is on the run, a visit at the disused gym, as it was revealed that he has been evading the police for a number of weeks.

ITV Tracy has been helping her ex

Following the his surprise arrival, a number of fans were all asking the same question: Could Rob have been responsible for attacking Ken Barlow?

And now we have the answer… “Absolutely.”

When asked whether his character could have been capable for Ken’s recent attack, Rob wasted no time in telling Digital Spy that he could very well be a suspect.

At present, a number of characters are on the shortlist of possible culprits, including Tracy and her young daughter, Amy.

While arrests have been made, the authorities hare no closer to finding the truth, and bosses are yet to reveal when viewers will find out the truth about what happened.

Rob was last seen in Weatherfield back in 2014, when he was sentenced to 25 years in prison following the murder of Tina McIntyre.

