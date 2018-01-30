‘Coronation Street’ bosses have struck a new product placement deal that will see a Costa Coffee and a Co-Op supermarket opening in Weatherfield. The high street chains will feature on screen when the ITV soap’s new set extension debuts later this year.

The extended 'Coronation Street' set will become home to a Costa Coffee and a Co-Op

The expanded outdoor set will reveal parts of Weatherfield viewers have never seen before, with the shop façades opening for business in the spring. ITV says other assets such as posters, bags and cups will be “integrated across the iconic soap”, so you can expect to see Ken Barlow sipping from a Costa cup and Rita Tanner carrying around a Co-Op bag for life in the coming weeks. Mark Trinder, sales director at ITV, said: “The expansion of the ‘Coronation Street’ set has given us a great opportunity to feature branded shop facades as more of Weatherfield is opened up to viewers. Incorporating product placement on this scale is something we have wanted to do for some time and we’re delighted with this exciting opportunity. “We’ve worked really closely with the ‘Coronation Street’ team to make sure we’ve got a great brand fit for Co-Op and Costa Coffee with the nation’s favourite soap while still ensuring editorial integrity.”

PA Archive/PA Images The soap moved to its MediaCity home in 2014

Bosses announced plans to double the size of the ‘Coronation Street’ set last year, following the announcement the soap was to begin airing six episodes a week. The move is designed to make it easier for the cast and crew to film more than one scene simultaneously. Executive producer, Kate Oates, previously teased what to expect from the set expansion, which viewers have speculated will allow them to see more of the oft-mentioned Tile Street and Viaduct Street.

Trafford Council The set extension will double the size of outdoor space viewers currently see on screen

She told What’s On TV: “There will be a couple of new businesses and we’re going to have a little park area. “So not everything will happen at the Red Rec… sometimes we say in the story office that if Maxine hadn’t died where would people go to think - because it is Maxine’s bench where people have their pensive moments.” Kate added: “There may also be another eatery with a different kind of vibe. We have already got the cafe and bistro. It’s nice to see a community feel. “It does well for social dynamics if you’ve got people who were friends who are now colleagues or someone is someone’s boss. It always adds a nice energy.” ‘Coronation Street’ moved to its current studios in MediaCity in Salford in 2014, having previously been based in Manchester’s Granada Studios since 1960. The old ‘Coronation Street’ outdoor set originally opened as a tourist attraction after the cameras stopped rolling, but the site is now being redeveloped and turned into flats and offices.