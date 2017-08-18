All Sections
    18/08/2017 15:03 BST

    ‘Coronation Street’ Unveils Nostalgic ‘Then, Now And Forever’ Promo Clip

    How many of these classic scenes do you remember?

    ‘Coronation Street’ bosses have revealed a brand new promotional clip, which celebrates the show’s 57 history.

    The ‘Then, Now & Forever’ campaign has been developed from an idea by executive creative director Tony Pipes, and depicts some of the most iconic scenes in the soap’s history, including both the moments themselves and an insight into how they were made.

    These scenes include Hilda Ogden’s classic “woman Stanley, woman!” line and Vera Duckworth throwing her husband Jack’s clothes out of the window.

    A number of more recent moments feature too, including Roy and Hayley Cropper dancing in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and Kylie Platt’s dramatic death.

    ITV

    The ‘Corrie’ team recreated some of the moments at the soap’s current set, while others were filmed at Shepperton Studios.

    The costumes were recreated with the help of additional archive footage, with actors cast to match the original performances.

    Executive producer, Kieran Roberts, has shared his joy following the promo’s reveal, stating: “We’re delighted to have such a brilliant marketing campaign celebrating Coronation Street’s past, present and future.

    “These promos are simply stunning and I’m sure viewers will love them as much as they love ‘Corrie’ itself.”

    Watch the clip above and check out the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?
