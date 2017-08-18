‘Coronation Street’ bosses have revealed a brand new promotional clip, which celebrates the show’s 57 history.

The ‘Then, Now & Forever’ campaign has been developed from an idea by executive creative director Tony Pipes, and depicts some of the most iconic scenes in the soap’s history, including both the moments themselves and an insight into how they were made.

These scenes include Hilda Ogden’s classic “woman Stanley, woman!” line and Vera Duckworth throwing her husband Jack’s clothes out of the window.

A number of more recent moments feature too, including Roy and Hayley Cropper dancing in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and Kylie Platt’s dramatic death.