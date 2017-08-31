‘Coronation Street’ viewers were moved to tears during Wednesday night’s (30 August) show after Rita Tanner appeared to forget that her late husband Len Fairclough had died.

In recent weeks, fans have watched as Rita becomes increasingly more forgetful and erratic, with things taking a turn in the most recent instalment, after she was seen setting a place at her dinner table for Ray, despite the fact that he died in a motorway accident in 1983.

ITV Barbara Knox in character as Rita

During the scene, Rita - played by 83-year-old ‘Corrie’ veteran Barbara Knox - commented to neighbour Gemma Winter that the Len would be “home in a minute”, commenting: “He’ll have something to say about those chops, they’re too fatty!”

The scene sparked an emotional response from viewers, many of whom took to Twitter to reveal their sadness at seeing Rita’s memory deteriorate, particularly in light of the fact that recent reports have suggested the character could be killed off as part of an upcoming brain tumour storyline.

Oh no, #Rita thinking Len is alive 😮. Watching a strong minded person, decline in this way, is crushing 💔 #Corrie @itvcorrie — 🎭 Just Shellie 🎭 (@Sh3llieeeeee) August 30, 2017

Feel emotional watching, I just want to burst into tears I feel so sad 4 Rita. But positive side it's fantastic acting Barbara Knox #Corrie — Lucas williamson ❗️ (@007claw) August 30, 2017

Not sure I've got the emotional capacity to cope with this #Rita storyline... Tears already & it's only just started! 😭 @itvcorrie #Corrie — Rachael Sixsmith (@Miss6Smith) August 30, 2017

I can't believe this is happening. I was almost in tears with Gemma today... #Rita #DontGo — Olivia (@TNSStormFan) August 30, 2017

No no no, I'm crying already at Rita. What am I going to be like come September? 😩 #Corrie — Bobbie🐨 (@BobbieMaiden) August 30, 2017

I actually can't watch those scenes where Rita is confused without crying it breaks my heart 😭 — Orla (@alikingfan4) August 30, 2017

A little lump in my throat watching #Corrie and the #Rita storyline starting. Please don't kill off such a wonderful character 🙁 #SaveRita — Heather Rose (@heathrose92) August 30, 2017

Rita loosing the plot on Corrie is seriously effecting me 😢😢 — morgan scragg (@morganscragg) August 30, 2017

Some fans have even started the Twitter campaign #SaveRita, in a bid for producers to keep the beloved character on the cobbles for as long as possible, rather than killing her off as was previously claimed.

@itvcorrie do not bring Rita's reign on the cobbles end!! #SaveRita — Kieran Parker (@KizzaParker555) August 30, 2017

#SaveRita she can't go☹️😢she's part of the furniture, xxxx — nicky (@nickynac1) August 30, 2017

Not sure if I'm able to cope with the Rita storyline! So sad already 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢#Corrie #SaveRita — R.J. Furness (@rjfurness) August 30, 2017

I need more cute Rita and Gemma moments on @itvcorrie pls don't do this to me #SaveRita ❤ — em 🏎 (@emlikesF1) August 30, 2017

I stopped watching Corrie years ago but I swear to god if they kill of Rita I'm going to fight someone #SaveRita — L A U R E N 🇮🇪 (@Huskyhayess) August 31, 2017

She really is Queen of the Kabin! Let her reign across those cobbles for many years to come!#Corrie #SaveRita pic.twitter.com/PXS7vQjmna — Corrie Collection (@CStCollection) August 30, 2017

#SaveRita AFTER OVER 50 GLORIOUS YEARS OF RITA❤️LITTLEWOOD WE ALL STILL WANT MORE RITA AND BARBARA❤️KNOX HAS MANY MANY MORE YEARS TO GIVE🍷👼😶 — Brian Altman (@MrBsTweet) August 30, 2017

Over the weekend, an insider was quoted as telling The Sun, of Rita’s future storyline: “She will be diagnosed with a tumour and her doctors will say there is a serious risk she will die if they don’t remove it.

“But Rita is terrified that she could not know who she is, or recognise her friends.

“All the indications are that this will end tragically.”

Actress Barbara Knox, 83, made her first appearance as Rita during one episode in 1964, before being made a permanent cast member in 1972.

During her time on the cobbles, Rita has been part of some huge storylines, the most famous being her escape from abusive partner Alan Bradley, who was hit by a Blackpool tram 1989.

