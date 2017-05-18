‘Coronation Street’ actors Rob Mallard and Daniel Brocklebank have confirmed they are dating, with a series of suitably brilliant Twitter posts.

Rumours that the stars had become more than just friends began circulating after they attended the weekend’s LGBT Awards together, and the duo have now confirmed the reports.

Daniel, who plays vicar Billy Mayhew, was the first to tweet. He wrote:

It's true! @Rob_Mallard only came round to put some shelves up & it went from there... #LoveIsInTheAir — Daniel Brocklebank (@Dan_Brocklebank) May 17, 2017

Mum: You're seeing someone!

Me: I am.

Mum: I'm thrilled! It was costing me a fortune pretending to be you on all those dating sites.. — Daniel Brocklebank (@Dan_Brocklebank) May 17, 2017

Rob, who stars as Daniel Osbourne, then used the social networking site to thank fans for their support:

Thanks for all of the kind comments! I have indeed bagged the 'notorious' @Dan_Brocklebank (batteries not included) 😘✌🏻✌🏽✌🏿🌈 — Rob Mallard (@Rob_Mallard) May 17, 2017

Their relationship has developed in the months since Rob joined the cast in December 2016, when he began playing Ken Barlow’s grandson.

A source told the Sun: “Daniel was instantly attracted to Rob when he joined the cast.

“They got on really well and quickly developed feelings for each other.

“The cast love having them together at social occasions and there is definitely real chemistry there.”

Both actors have been at the centre of a series of huge storylines in recent months, and at present, Daniel is a prime suspect in the ‘Who pushed Ken Barlow?’ plot.

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

Soap Stars Who Hooked Up In Real Life